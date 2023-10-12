FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198,790 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities comprises approximately 3.9% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.08% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after purchasing an additional 739,748 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 581,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 198,844 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 42.3% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 503,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 41.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 506,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 148,114 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 168.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 121,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 469,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
