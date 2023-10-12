G999 Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $31.33 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00034141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00024507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

