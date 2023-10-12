Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,320.80

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £103.21 ($126.33) and traded as low as GBX 9,940 ($121.66). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £101.10 ($123.75), with a volume of 35,000 shares changing hands.
Games Workshop Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,424.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of £106.95 and a 200 day moving average of £103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 10,853.66%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Games Workshop Group
Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Games Workshop Group
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Stock Average Calculator
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.