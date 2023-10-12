Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10,320.80

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of £103.21 ($126.33) and traded as low as GBX 9,940 ($121.66). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £101.10 ($123.75), with a volume of 35,000 shares changing hands.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,424.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of £106.95 and a 200 day moving average of £103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 10,853.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Mark Lam purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £115.26 ($141.08) per share, for a total transaction of £23,052 ($28,215.42). Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.