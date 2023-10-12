Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,093.34

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,093.34 ($13.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,110 ($13.59). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,090 ($13.34), with a volume of 44,065 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.48) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamma Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,790 ($21.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,093.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,121.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,103.62, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

