GateToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $622,717.07 (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $3.58 or 0.00013440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $344.26 million and approximately $622,717.07 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,044,864 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,044,863.8432066 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.60995007 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $817,240.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

