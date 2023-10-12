GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Trading Up 0.9%

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $9.60. 88,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 146,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GENK shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

