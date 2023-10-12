General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 1,842,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,997. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.