George Kurian Sells 4,500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $343,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total transaction of $352,665.00.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.27. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTAP. Susquehanna upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

