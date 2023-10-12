GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at C$44.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$32.27 and a twelve month high of C$51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.18.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.22. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 1.3398555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

