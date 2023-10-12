Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years.
Gladstone Commercial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 654 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $24.14.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
