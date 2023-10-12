Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Gladstone Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 122,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $427.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Investment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gladstone Investment news, President David A. R. Dullum acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,375.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 103.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 217.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.