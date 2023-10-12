Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

NASDAQ LANDM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

