Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
NASDAQ LANDM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
