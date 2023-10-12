Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $24.50.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
