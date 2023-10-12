Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.