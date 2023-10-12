Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LANDO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 11,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,196. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91.
About Gladstone Land
