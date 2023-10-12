Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDO stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 11,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,196. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $25.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

About Gladstone Land

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.