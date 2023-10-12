Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 223.7% from the September 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLNCY shares. HSBC raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 550 ($6.73) in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 525 ($6.43) to GBX 500 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Stock Down 0.3 %

Glencore Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.27. 884,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,758. Glencore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.