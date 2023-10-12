Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.80

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.80 and traded as high as $37.00. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $36.53, with a volume of 6,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,941 shares in the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

