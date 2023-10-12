Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Self Storage Trading Up 1.1 %

Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 18,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,728. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 375,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

