Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Trading Down 2.4%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.78. 13,182 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 7,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.
Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period.
About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF
The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.
