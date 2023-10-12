Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 88,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 1,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

