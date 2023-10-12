Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) Trading 1.2% Higher

Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 1,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 18,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Global X Southeast Asia ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01.

Get Global X Southeast Asia ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Southeast Asia ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Southeast Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Southeast Asia ETF

The Global X FTSE Southeast Asia ETF (ASEA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE\u002FASEAN 40 INDEX index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted and -selected index of the 40 largest and most liquid stocks from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines. ASEA was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Southeast Asia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.