Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,909.43 ($60.09) and traded as high as GBX 5,320 ($65.12). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,160 ($63.16), with a volume of 1,445 shares traded.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
