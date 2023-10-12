Graco Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Graco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Graco has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Graco to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average of $77.93. Graco has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $543,902.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 7,060 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $543,902.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,312.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,231,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 452.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

