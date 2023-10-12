Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 210,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 224,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%. Research analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $40,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Grep Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $40,825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800,468 shares in the company, valued at $84,002,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 3,804,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 338,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

