Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Update

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Groove Botanicals Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRVE remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Groove Botanicals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.30.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

