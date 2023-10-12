Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Update

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Groove Botanicals Price Performance
OTCMKTS GRVE remained flat at $0.12 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Groove Botanicals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
Groove Botanicals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Groove Botanicals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.