Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price target on the coupon company's stock. Roth Mkm's price target indicates a potential upside of 174.22% from the stock's current price.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Groupon from $3.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Groupon stock traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $10.94. 2,116,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,680. Groupon has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.44. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the third quarter worth $76,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Groupon by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

