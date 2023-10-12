Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $60.79. 1,220,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.01%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.54.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock worth $544,647. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

