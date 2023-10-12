Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $19.35 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $286.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,507. The company has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.25.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.88.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

