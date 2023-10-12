Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $22.55 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.16. The stock had a trading volume of 490,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,357. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.85. The firm has a market cap of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $282.21 and a 52-week high of $370.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total value of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.28, for a total transaction of $1,951,177.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 46,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,970,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock worth $12,018,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.