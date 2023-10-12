Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $94.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,086. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

