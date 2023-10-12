Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 283,050 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 435.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 348,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,050 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MetLife by 41.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 116,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,187. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 80.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

