Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,623 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Triton International makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Triton International worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Stock Down 4.1 %

TRTN traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.55. 10,814,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,895. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.01 million. Triton International had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

