Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,370 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,369 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,370 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 2.3% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after buying an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after purchasing an additional 136,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $110.79. 2,450,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,071,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

