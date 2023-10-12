Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 736 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $137.73. The stock had a trading volume of 962,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,161. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.65. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

