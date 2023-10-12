Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Stock Price Up 25%

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 761,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 773% from the average session volume of 87,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Happy Creek Minerals Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Happy Creek Minerals

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

