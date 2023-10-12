Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Free Report) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 7.91% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROAM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 179,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 87,085 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000.

Shares of ROAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

