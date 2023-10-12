Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,937.29

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,937.29 ($23.71) and traded as high as GBX 2,065 ($25.28). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,064 ($25.26), with a volume of 294,052 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($20.81) to GBX 1,800 ($22.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($23.74).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,105.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,938.29. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3,838.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8,909.09%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.