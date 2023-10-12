Home Reit (LON:HOME) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.05

Shares of Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.48). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.47), with a volume of 622,766 shares.

Home Reit Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 45.92, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. The stock has a market cap of £300.81 million, a P/E ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.05.

Home Reit Company Profile

Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.

