Horizen Price Tops $7.35 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Horizen has a total market cap of $104.57 million and $4.20 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.35 or 0.00027441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00091593 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00046055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,223,038 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

