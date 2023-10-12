Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Position Lifted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 112.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after buying an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of HRL stock traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.