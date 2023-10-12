HUNT Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $60.69 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency, central to the Hunt Town ecosystem. It expedites onboarding and bootstrapping for builders in the Hunt Town guild, granting access to Web3 tools. HUNT serves as the base currency for minting HUNT Building NFTs, the primary currency for Hunt Town tools, and a fair launch token for projects targeting guild members. Co-founded by YoungHwi Cho and Sebastian Kim.”

