ICON (ICX) Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $158.92 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 968,933,485 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

