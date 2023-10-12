iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:FGMC) Trading 2.5% Higher

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 39,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

iCoreConnect Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Institutional Trading of iCoreConnect

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGMC. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in iCoreConnect by 113.0% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 838,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 444,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCoreConnect by 18.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 495,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iCoreConnect in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,526,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new position in iCoreConnect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in iCoreConnect by 794.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 80,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

