Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973,317 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,100,041 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 2.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 8.84% of Illumina worth $2,619,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $7.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 745,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.37 and a 12-month high of $248.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

