ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.27. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 9,016 shares changing hands.

ImmuCell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.63.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmuCell Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICCC. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 49.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmuCell in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

