ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.11

Shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.27. ImmuCell shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 9,016 shares changing hands.
ImmuCell Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.63.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ImmuCell Company Profile
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuCell
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.