indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Short Interest Up 214.5% in September

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 214.5% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 148,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 570,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,002,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,269 shares during the last quarter.

INDIW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 71,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,215. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

indie designs and manufactures custom, microcontroller-based chips, using arm cores. we replace most of the contents of a printed circuit board with a single, optimal chip designed specifically for your application. this reduces the product cost, size and power compared with solutions based around standard, off-the-shelf components.

