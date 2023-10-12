Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 209.7% in September

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 209.7% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inpixon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Inpixon by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 47,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Inpixon by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inpixon during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Inpixon by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon Stock Performance

INPX remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,974. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23. Inpixon has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $9.76.

About Inpixon

Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 268.81% and a negative net margin of 290.12%.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an indoor intelligence company in the United States, Canada, India, Germany, Philippines, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) software as a service platform that provides industrial IoT space, including enterprise class, multi-technology RTLS IoT platform for industrial automation; RTLS asset tracking hardware, such as end-to-end portfolio of IoT sensors, and tracking tags to track assets or personnel; Inpixon nanoLOC transceiver, a low-power, highly integrated mixed-signal chip; and video integration solution uses IoT analytics data and allows direct integration with leading video management systems and CCTV.

