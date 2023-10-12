InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Dividend of $0.01

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 20.86%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.