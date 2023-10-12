Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Buys 143,204 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 143,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $2,560,487.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,770,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,248,887.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Asana Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 2,828,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,517. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Asana by 118.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

